Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Upgraded to Outperform by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 185.00 to 170.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 220.00 to 190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. HSBC cut shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Monday. They set an underperform rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vestas Wind Systems A/S currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $180.00.

Get Vestas Wind Systems A/S alerts:

Shares of VWDRY opened at $10.53 on Tuesday. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 1 year low of $8.08 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.69 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.44 and a 200-day moving average of $10.65.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.0117 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.12%. Vestas Wind Systems A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.