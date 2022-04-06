Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Price Target Raised to $155.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $128.00 to $155.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

WLK has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Westlake from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Westlake from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Westlake from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Westlake from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Westlake from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Westlake presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $119.33.

Westlake stock opened at $121.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.77. Westlake has a 52 week low of $78.06 and a 52 week high of $127.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 17.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Westlake will post 16.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.2975 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Westlake’s payout ratio is 7.64%.

In related news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.39, for a total value of $111,052.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 2,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $315,451.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,090 shares of company stock valued at $4,720,673 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WLK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Westlake by 8.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Westlake by 142.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 563,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,739,000 after buying an additional 331,277 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Westlake by 34.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 32,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after buying an additional 8,301 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Westlake by 31.5% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Westlake during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,279,000.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

