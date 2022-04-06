PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target Lowered to $90.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on PVH from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on PVH from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial started coverage on PVH in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a hold rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded PVH from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on PVH from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.82.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH stock opened at $73.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.18. PVH has a 1-year low of $66.10 and a 1-year high of $125.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.97.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PVH will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. This is a boost from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of PVH by 0.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of PVH by 0.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PVH by 1.7% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PVH by 3.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of PVH by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

About PVH (Get Rating)

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.