Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CYBBF has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Virgin Money UK from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Virgin Money UK from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 230 ($3.02) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $235.00.

Shares of Virgin Money UK stock opened at $2.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.17 and its 200 day moving average is $2.32. Virgin Money UK has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $2.17.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; risk management; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance products.

