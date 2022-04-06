TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $60.00 price target on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, down from their previous price target of $75.00.

TJX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.14.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX stock opened at $61.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $57.92 and a 12-month high of $77.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.16.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 413.3% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies (Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.