Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Price Target Raised to $34.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unum Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a market perform rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.50.

NYSE:UNM opened at $31.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.56. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $32.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Unum Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

In related news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNM. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Unum Group by 160.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 13,813 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Unum Group by 28.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Unum Group by 312.4% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 69,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 52,335 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in Unum Group by 9.8% during the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 9,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY raised its position in Unum Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 644,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,163,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

