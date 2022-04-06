CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.A) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $61.94

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.A – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$61.94 and traded as low as C$56.27. CCL Industries shares last traded at C$56.27, with a volume of 215 shares changing hands.
The company has a 50-day moving average of C$61.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$66.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.14 billion and a PE ratio of 16.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.41, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.22.
About CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.A)
Recommended Stories
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
- 3 Swing Trades With Good Upside
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
- Why Did Acuity Brands, Inc Fall After Strong Q2 Results?
- Time to Get in the Zone, AutoZone Stock
Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.