Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $26.42

Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.42 and traded as low as $23.94. Naspers shares last traded at $24.01, with a volume of 105,091 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Naspers in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Naspers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Investec lowered Naspers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.57.

Naspers Limited operates in consumer internet industry worldwide. It operates through Ecommerce, Social and Internet Platforms, and Media segments. The company builds various companies that empower people and enrich communities. It holds investments in classifieds, food delivery, payments and fintech, education, health, and ecommerce, as well as ventures, and social and internet platforms.

