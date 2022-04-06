Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $23.96

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.96 and traded as low as $23.19. Seven & i shares last traded at $23.25, with a volume of 172,123 shares trading hands.

SVNDY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seven & i from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Seven & i from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $41.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.57.

Seven & i ( OTCMKTS:SVNDY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.28 billion for the quarter. Seven & i had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 2.93%. Research analysts forecast that Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Seven & i Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SVNDY)

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in retail, food, financial, and IT businesses in Japan, North America, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department Store Operations, Financial Services, Specialty Stores Operations, and Others.

