Van ECK Associates Corp Has $438,000 Stock Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Insulet were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eastern Bank boosted its stake in Insulet by 122.3% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 29,943 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,967,000 after purchasing an additional 16,474 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Insulet in the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Insulet by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Insulet in the 4th quarter worth $8,652,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Insulet in the 4th quarter worth $289,000.

Get Insulet alerts:

In related news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total value of $400,998.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total transaction of $4,098,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PODD. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Insulet from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised shares of Insulet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.23.

Shares of PODD stock opened at $270.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 5.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $248.86 and its 200-day moving average is $269.15. The stock has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,176.74 and a beta of 0.66. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $193.70 and a 52-week high of $324.81.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $307.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.57 million. Insulet had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 9.47%. Insulet’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Profile (Get Rating)

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.