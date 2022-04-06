Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 967 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 967 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,801,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,890,060,000 after acquiring an additional 316,580 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,642,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625,290 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 7,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $46.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.49 and its 200 day moving average is $49.30. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.97 and a 52-week high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

