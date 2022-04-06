Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 2,986 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,794 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,986 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RF. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Regions Financial by 102.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,684,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,982,000 after buying an additional 4,905,313 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,471,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,885,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765,670 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 148.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,301,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,915 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 15.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,310,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 5.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,871,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

RF stock opened at $21.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $25.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.01.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 27.42%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.46.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

