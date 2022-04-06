Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 134.1% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 200.2% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 7,333 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAA opened at $10.79 on Wednesday. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $12.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.95.

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.91%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PAA. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.32.

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

