Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,046 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,418,478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $389,090,000 after purchasing an additional 196,246 shares in the last quarter. Standard Investments LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the third quarter worth $175,624,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its position in Quanta Services by 9.2% in the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,388,834 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $158,077,000 after acquiring an additional 117,000 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Quanta Services by 29.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,328,492 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,209,000 after acquiring an additional 303,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Quanta Services by 4.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 934,466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,316,000 after acquiring an additional 38,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

PWR has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.36.

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $130.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.40 and a 12 month high of $137.72.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.36%.

In other Quanta Services news, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $337,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total transaction of $248,347.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,034 shares of company stock valued at $2,378,756. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

