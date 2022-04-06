James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in James River Group were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JRVR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of James River Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,431,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $204,915,000 after purchasing an additional 187,807 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of James River Group by 214.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 231,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,725,000 after purchasing an additional 157,626 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of James River Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,076,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of James River Group by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 359,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,560,000 after purchasing an additional 105,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of James River Group by 29,916.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 95,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 95,434 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Frank D’orazio purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.64 per share, with a total value of $1,032,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sarah C. Doran purchased 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $96,768.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 79,715 shares of company stock worth $1,638,038. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

JRVR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of James River Group from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of James River Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of James River Group from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of James River Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, James River Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of JRVR opened at $24.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $925.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $19.76 and a twelve month high of $51.02.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($1.93). The business had revenue of $207.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.57 million. James River Group had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a negative return on equity of 24.27%. James River Group’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.95) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. James River Group’s payout ratio is presently -3.85%.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

