TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TESSCO Technologies Inc. is a leading provider of the services, products and solutions required to build, operate, maintain and use wireless voice, data, messaging, location tracking and Internet systems. The company provides marketing and sales services, knowledge and supply chain management, product-solution delivery and control systems utilizing Internet and information technology. The company’s guiding vision is to be The Vital Link between buyers and manufacturers. For its customers, the company provides a total source of product knowledge and solutions. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies in a report on Sunday. They set a hold rating for the company.

Shares of TESS opened at $5.87 on Tuesday. TESSCO Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.08 and a 12 month high of $8.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.27. TESSCO Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $102.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TESS. Capital Management Corp VA raised its position in TESSCO Technologies by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 698,988 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,411,000 after acquiring an additional 92,473 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in TESSCO Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $575,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in TESSCO Technologies by 163.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 78,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 48,565 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of TESSCO Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 447,353 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 13,101 shares during the period. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

