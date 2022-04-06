Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nabriva Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development of new medicines to treat serious bacterial infections, with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Nabriva Therapeutics’ medicinal chemistry expertise has enabled targeted discovery of novel pleuromutilins, including both intravenous and oral formulations. Nabriva Therapeutics’ lead product candidate, lefamulin, is a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic with the potential to be the first-in-class available for systemic administration in humans. The company believes that lefamulin is the first antibiotic with a novel mechanism of action to have reached late-stage clinical development in more than a decade. Nabriva has announced positive topline data for lefamulin from the first of its two global, registrational Phase 3 clinical trials evaluating lefamulin in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP). “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NBRV. StockNews.com began coverage on Nabriva Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of Nabriva Therapeutics stock opened at $0.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.54. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $2.32.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 171.14% and a negative return on equity of 82.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBRV. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,800 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 253,415 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 832.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 82,076 shares in the last quarter. 1.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, and CONTEPO. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

