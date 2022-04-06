Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on TopBuild (NYSE:BLD)

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $235.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $278.00 to $219.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of TopBuild from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of TopBuild from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $265.10.

Get TopBuild alerts:

BLD stock opened at $175.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $214.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.55. TopBuild has a fifty-two week low of $173.34 and a fifty-two week high of $284.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.62.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The company’s revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TopBuild will post 13.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth about $81,709,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in TopBuild by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,174,752 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $875,946,000 after purchasing an additional 61,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

About TopBuild (Get Rating)

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.