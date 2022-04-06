The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI)

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a C$145.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares assumed coverage on Colliers International Group in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a C$169.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised Colliers International Group to a buy rating and set a C$190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$176.40.

Shares of CIGI stock opened at C$161.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$7.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$173.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$175.28. Colliers International Group has a 12-month low of C$126.02 and a 12-month high of C$200.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.56.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

