Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Price Target Raised to C$8.75 at Raymond James

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$7.50 to C$8.75 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities upped their target price on Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$7.79.

Shares of Champion Iron stock opened at C$7.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$6.28 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.18. Champion Iron has a one year low of C$3.71 and a one year high of C$7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.82, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Champion Iron ( TSE:CIA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$253.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$230.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Champion Iron will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. Champion Iron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.80%.

Champion Iron Company Profile

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

