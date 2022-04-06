Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. is an integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, ownership, management and development of commercial real estate properties. That includes properties that are under construction, newly constructed, or have operating histories. The Company is primarily focused on high-quality Class A office buildings located in major U.S. markets and leased primarily to high-credit quality tenants. Major markets include: Washington, D.C., greater Los Angeles, the New York metropolitan area, Boston and Chicago. Piedmont conducts business primarily through Piedmont Operating Partnership, LP; a Delaware limited partnership, as well as performing the management of its buildings through two wholly-owned subsidiaries, Piedmont Government Services, LLC and Piedmont Office Management, LLC. Piedmont OP owns a majority of its properties directly and a limited number through joint ventures with real estate limited partnerships with other third parties. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

PDM stock opened at $16.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.89. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $15.67 and a 12 month high of $20.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -1,657.00 and a beta of 0.96.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $138.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.05 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -8,400.00%.

In other Piedmont Office Realty Trust news, Director Glenn Gary Cohen purchased 5,000 shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.82 per share, with a total value of $79,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

