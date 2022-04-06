Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inotiv Inc. is a pharmaceutical development company. It involved in providing contract research services and monitoring instruments to emerging pharmaceutical companies. Inotiv Inc., formerly known as Bioanalytical Systems Inc., is based in WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NOTV. TheStreet cut Inotiv from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Inotiv from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Inotiv in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inotiv currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.50.

Shares of NASDAQ NOTV opened at $23.30 on Tuesday. Inotiv has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $60.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.14. The stock has a market cap of $593.19 million, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.99.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $84.21 million for the quarter. Inotiv had a negative net margin of 49.16% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. Analysts predict that Inotiv will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inotiv news, Director Gregory Cole Davis bought 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.57 per share, for a total transaction of $25,712.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Gregory Beattie purchased 5,800 shares of Inotiv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.71 per share, for a total transaction of $137,518.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 56,524 shares of company stock worth $1,165,916 in the last ninety days. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Inotiv during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Inotiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Inotiv by 174.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Inotiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Inotiv in the third quarter worth $73,000. 49.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Research Services and Research Products. The Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

