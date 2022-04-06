Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Given New GBX 434 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 514 ($6.74) to GBX 434 ($5.69) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LCSHF. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Lancashire from GBX 800 ($10.49) to GBX 815 ($10.69) in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Lancashire in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Lancashire from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Lancashire from GBX 790 ($10.36) to GBX 781 ($10.24) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $509.65.

LCSHF opened at $5.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.06 and its 200 day moving average is $6.79. Lancashire has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $10.20.

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

