Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

4/5/2022 – Fortuna Silver Mines was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is engaged in the exploration, mining and development of silver and base metal properties in Latin America. Its core assets include the Caylloma Ag-Pb-Zn-Cu Mine located in Arequipa, Peru and the San Jose Ag – Au Project located in Oaxaca, Mexico. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is headquartered in Lima, Peru. “

4/2/2022 – Fortuna Silver Mines was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/28/2022 – Fortuna Silver Mines had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$5.75 to C$5.50.

3/25/2022 – Fortuna Silver Mines was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/25/2022 – Fortuna Silver Mines had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$6.50.

3/21/2022 – Fortuna Silver Mines was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is engaged in the exploration, mining and development of silver and base metal properties in Latin America. Its core assets include the Caylloma Ag-Pb-Zn-Cu Mine located in Arequipa, Peru and the San Jose Ag – Au Project located in Oaxaca, Mexico. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is headquartered in Lima, Peru. “

3/18/2022 – Fortuna Silver Mines had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$6.50 to C$7.00.

2/7/2022 – Fortuna Silver Mines was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is engaged in the exploration, mining and development of silver and base metal properties in Latin America. Its core assets include the Caylloma Ag-Pb-Zn-Cu Mine located in Arequipa, Peru and the San Jose Ag – Au Project located in Oaxaca, Mexico. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is headquartered in Lima, Peru. “

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at $3.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.31. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $7.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.95.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 9.79%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSM. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 27,154 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 117.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 20,396 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 309.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,520,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,440,000 after buying an additional 1,149,160 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 130.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 25,635 shares during the period. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $337,000. 26.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and CÃ´te d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and SÃ©guÃ©la gold mine located in south western CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

