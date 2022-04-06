Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE: FSM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 4/5/2022 – Fortuna Silver Mines was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is engaged in the exploration, mining and development of silver and base metal properties in Latin America. Its core assets include the Caylloma Ag-Pb-Zn-Cu Mine located in Arequipa, Peru and the San Jose Ag – Au Project located in Oaxaca, Mexico. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is headquartered in Lima, Peru. “
- 4/2/2022 – Fortuna Silver Mines was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 3/28/2022 – Fortuna Silver Mines had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$5.75 to C$5.50.
- 3/25/2022 – Fortuna Silver Mines was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 3/25/2022 – Fortuna Silver Mines had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$6.50.
- 3/21/2022 – Fortuna Silver Mines was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is engaged in the exploration, mining and development of silver and base metal properties in Latin America. Its core assets include the Caylloma Ag-Pb-Zn-Cu Mine located in Arequipa, Peru and the San Jose Ag – Au Project located in Oaxaca, Mexico. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is headquartered in Lima, Peru. “
- 3/18/2022 – Fortuna Silver Mines had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$6.50 to C$7.00.
- 2/7/2022 – Fortuna Silver Mines was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is engaged in the exploration, mining and development of silver and base metal properties in Latin America. Its core assets include the Caylloma Ag-Pb-Zn-Cu Mine located in Arequipa, Peru and the San Jose Ag – Au Project located in Oaxaca, Mexico. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is headquartered in Lima, Peru. “
Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at $3.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.31. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $7.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.95.
Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 9.79%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and CÃ´te d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and SÃ©guÃ©la gold mine located in south western CÃ´te d'Ivoire.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM)
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
- 3 Swing Trades With Good Upside
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
- Time to Get in the Zone, AutoZone Stock
- Why Did Acuity Brands, Inc Fall After Strong Q2 Results?
Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.