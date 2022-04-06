Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Price Target Lowered to C$31.00 at TD Securities

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

TXG has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and issued a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Monday, January 31st. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$23.25 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank cut their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. CIBC cut their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Cormark cut their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$24.68.

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

Shares of TXG opened at C$14.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$15.27 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.19. Torex Gold Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$11.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.72. The firm has a market cap of C$1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Torex Gold Resources ( TSE:TXG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$254.67 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Torex Gold Resources will post 1.3699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Torex Gold Resources (Get Rating)

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.