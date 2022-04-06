Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Downgraded by Needham & Company LLC to “Hold”

Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Cognyte Software from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Cognyte Software from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.72.

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

CGNT opened at $8.03 on Tuesday. Cognyte Software has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $28.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.84 and its 200 day moving average is $16.14. The stock has a market cap of $529.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.67 and a beta of 1.34.

Cognyte Software ( NASDAQ:CGNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The medical device company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.06). Cognyte Software had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $125.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognyte Software will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,804 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,611 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Grace Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 19,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 11,155 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

About Cognyte Software (Get Rating)

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.