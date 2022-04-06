M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Price Target Increased to GBX 280 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 270 ($3.54) to GBX 280 ($3.67) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of M&G from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.02) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. AlphaValue upgraded shares of M&G to a reduce rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of M&G in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of M&G in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of M&G to a sell rating and set a $2.30 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, M&G currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $219.16.

Get M&G alerts:

Shares of M&G stock opened at $2.99 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.75. M&G has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $3.65.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for M&G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.