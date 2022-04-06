Savannah Energy Plc (SAVP.L) (LON:SAVP) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.90

Savannah Energy Plc (SAVP.L) (LON:SAVP – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8.90 ($0.12) and traded as high as GBX 8.90 ($0.12). Savannah Energy Plc (SAVP.L) shares last traded at GBX 8.90 ($0.12), with a volume of 1,128,348 shares trading hands.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 8.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of £88.68 million and a P/E ratio of -8.09.
About Savannah Energy Plc (SAVP.L) (LON:SAVP)
Featured Articles
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
- 3 Swing Trades With Good Upside
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
- Time to Get in the Zone, AutoZone Stock
- Why Did Acuity Brands, Inc Fall After Strong Q2 Results?
Receive News & Ratings for Savannah Energy Plc (SAVP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savannah Energy Plc (SAVP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.