Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.51

Theratechnologies Inc. (TSE:TH – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.51 and traded as low as C$2.96. Theratechnologies shares last traded at C$2.96, with a volume of 8,571 shares.
The stock has a market cap of C$281.56 million and a P/E ratio of -6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 319.51, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.96.
Theratechnologies Company Profile (TSE:TH)
