CRH Medical (TSE:CRH) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.99

CRH Medical Co. (TSE:CRH – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.99 and traded as high as C$5.00. CRH Medical shares last traded at C$4.99, with a volume of 36,923 shares traded.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$357.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.97.
CRH Medical Company Profile (TSE:CRH)
