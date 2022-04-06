The Brunner Investment Trust (LON:BUT) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,033.24

Shares of The Brunner Investment Trust PLC (LON:BUT – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,033.24 ($13.55) and traded as high as GBX 1,050 ($13.77). The Brunner Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,050 ($13.77), with a volume of 770,626 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £453.00 million and a PE ratio of 5.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,033.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,059.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99.

Get The Brunner Investment Trust alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a dividend of GBX 6.05 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is a boost from The Brunner Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $4.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. The Brunner Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 0.10%.

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Brunner Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Brunner Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.