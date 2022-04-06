Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,309 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $11,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,127,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,032,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,717 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 37,392,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,330,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,899 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,186,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $611,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,089 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,948,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $566,244,000 after purchasing an additional 104,552 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 114.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,980,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $477,300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,940,377 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

NYSE:WY opened at $37.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.66. The company has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.74. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $32.65 and a 1-year high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 20.75%.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

