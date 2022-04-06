Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 70,208 Shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,208 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF were worth $11,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ILCB. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 12,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $282,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,464,000. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $207,000.

Shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $62.67 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.22. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $56.98 and a 12 month high of $67.03.

