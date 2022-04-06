Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 655,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,716 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 1.95% of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust worth $11,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OUNZ. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at $59,669,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at $59,669,000. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 9.6% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,096,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,741,000 after acquiring an additional 95,808 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 528,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 9.5% during the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 466,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,965,000 after acquiring an additional 40,591 shares during the last quarter.

OUNZ opened at $18.66 on Wednesday. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $16.71 and a 52 week high of $20.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.83.

