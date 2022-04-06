Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,109 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.07% of Iron Mountain worth $11,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 551,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,976,000 after acquiring an additional 43,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 363,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,777,000 after buying an additional 35,540 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter worth $391,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth $514,000. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRM opened at $55.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.65 and a 200-day moving average of $47.41. The company has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66 and a beta of 0.86. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $37.04 and a 1-year high of $56.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.28). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 159.36%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IRM. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.75.

In other news, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 29,037 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,597,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 2,470 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total transaction of $114,904.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,281 shares of company stock valued at $5,689,503 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

