Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 27,150 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 504,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,150 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $10,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $45,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $51,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $78,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCM opened at $21.25 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.29. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.22 and a 52 week high of $21.69.

