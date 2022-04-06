Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) PT Raised to GBX 87

Tullow Oil (LON:TLW – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 87 ($1.14) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 52.43% from the stock’s previous close.

TLW has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 77 ($1.01) to GBX 74 ($0.97) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.92) price objective on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 67 ($0.88) and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tullow Oil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 72.25 ($0.95).

Tullow Oil stock opened at GBX 57.08 ($0.75) on Wednesday. Tullow Oil has a 1 year low of GBX 39.88 ($0.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 66.22 ($0.87). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 52.15 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 49.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of £819.32 million and a P/E ratio of -13.31.

In related news, insider Martin F. Greenslade bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 52 ($0.68) per share, with a total value of £31,200 ($40,918.03).

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

