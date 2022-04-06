BP’s (BP) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

BP (LON:BP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 700 ($9.18) target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 82.82% from the company’s current price.

BP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BP from GBX 401 ($5.26) to GBX 465 ($6.10) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.90) price objective on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.92) target price on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of BP from GBX 455 ($5.97) to GBX 450 ($5.90) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 500 ($6.56) to GBX 480 ($6.30) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 445 ($5.84).

BP stock opened at GBX 382.90 ($5.02) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 381.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 358.49. BP has a 12 month low of GBX 275.85 ($3.62) and a 12 month high of GBX 419.15 ($5.50). The company has a market cap of £74.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.17.

In other BP news, insider Bernard Looney acquired 83 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 372 ($4.88) per share, with a total value of £308.76 ($404.93). Also, insider Murray Auchincloss acquired 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 410 ($5.38) per share, for a total transaction of £369 ($483.93).

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

