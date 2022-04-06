Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $383.00 to $334.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $317.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Erste Group cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $332.35.

Shares of ISRG opened at $295.92 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical has a one year low of $253.19 and a one year high of $369.69. The company has a market cap of $106.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.41, a P/E/G ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $323.85.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.04. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 585.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 48 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 44.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

