iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered iRhythm Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $156.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $158.92.

NASDAQ IRTC opened at $160.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -46.45 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. iRhythm Technologies has a twelve month low of $41.66 and a twelve month high of $169.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.21.

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.27 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 34.03% and a negative net margin of 31.40%. iRhythm Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. Research analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 2,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total value of $320,865.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Vort sold 2,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total transaction of $344,216.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,983 shares of company stock valued at $2,798,517 in the last three months. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 625.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 380.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 211.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

