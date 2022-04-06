Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zoetis from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $224.78.

Get Zoetis alerts:

NYSE ZTS opened at $188.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $193.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.63. The stock has a market cap of $88.92 billion, a PE ratio of 44.12, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.76. Zoetis has a fifty-two week low of $155.41 and a fifty-two week high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.86.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 50.71%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.45%.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total value of $405,855.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total transaction of $6,149,889.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,455 shares of company stock valued at $9,607,544. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Zoetis during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 216.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.