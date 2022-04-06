Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nyxoah from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Nyxoah in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Nyxoah from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nyxoah currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.25.

NASDAQ:NYXH opened at $19.00 on Tuesday. Nyxoah has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.02. The company has a quick ratio of 12.07, a current ratio of 12.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in Nyxoah in the third quarter worth approximately $6,542,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Nyxoah in the third quarter valued at $8,797,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nyxoah in the third quarter valued at $5,646,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nyxoah in the third quarter valued at $1,719,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nyxoah in the third quarter valued at $19,612,000. 10.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

