Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Domo, Inc. designs and develops enterprise software. The Company offers a cloud-based executive management platform which gives users direct and real-time access to business information for industries including media and marketing, telecommunication, retail, travel and leisure, technology and financial services. Domo, Inc. is based in United States. “

DOMO has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Domo from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Domo from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Domo from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domo has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOMO opened at $54.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.40. Domo has a 52-week low of $36.07 and a 52-week high of $98.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.08 and a beta of 2.69.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $70.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.10 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.65) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Domo will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Domo news, major shareholder Joshua G. James sold 26,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.61, for a total transaction of $1,307,719.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Mellor sold 11,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $559,029.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,113 shares of company stock valued at $3,352,511. Insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Domo by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Domo by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Domo by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Domo by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Domo by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 139,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,793,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

