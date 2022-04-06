Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$43.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CWB. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$42.50 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$43.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of Canadian Western Bank stock opened at C$35.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$37.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$37.84. Canadian Western Bank has a 12 month low of C$31.68 and a 12 month high of C$41.56.

Canadian Western Bank ( TSE:CWB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$265.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$268.45 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian Western Bank will post 4.2499996 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.87%.

In related news, Senior Officer Kirby Trent Hill sold 5,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.42, for a total value of C$217,055.40. Also, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 2,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.60, for a total value of C$107,310.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,094 shares in the company, valued at C$793,134.40.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

