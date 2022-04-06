Zacks Investment Research Lowers Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Entegris is a leading provider of materials management solutions to the microelectronics industry including, in particular, the semiconductor manufacturing and disk manufacturing markets. The company’s materials management solutions for the semiconductor industry assure the integrity of materials as they are handled, stored, processed and transported throughout the semiconductor manufacturing process. These solutions enable customers to protect their investment in work-in-process and finished devices. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ENTG. Mizuho upgraded shares of Entegris from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Entegris from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Entegris from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $165.70.

ENTG stock opened at $117.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.86. Entegris has a fifty-two week low of $101.16 and a fifty-two week high of $158.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 39.12 and a beta of 1.10.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $635.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.51 million. Entegris had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 29.95%. Entegris’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Entegris will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This is a boost from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 13.33%.

In other news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $120,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Corey Rucci sold 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $298,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,257 shares of company stock worth $6,606,256 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Entegris by 270.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 109,678 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Entegris by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,159,000 after acquiring an additional 25,227 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Entegris by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,419,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,573,000 after acquiring an additional 84,702 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Entegris by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $367,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

