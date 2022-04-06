Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Savara Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Savara Inc., formerly known as Mast Therapeutics, Inc., is based in Austin, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ SVRA opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 11.26 and a quick ratio of 11.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.05. Savara has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $2.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.21.

Savara ( NASDAQ:SVRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Savara will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SVRA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Savara in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Savara in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Savara by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 106,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 34,221 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Savara by 191.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 105,256 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Savara by 13.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 163,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 19,963 shares during the period. 70.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

