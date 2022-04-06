Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Charles and Colvard manufacture, market and distribute moissanite jewels for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. Moissanite, also known by its chemical name, silicon carbide, is a rare, naturally occurring mineral found primarily in meteorites. The Company is the sole manufacturer of scientifically-made moissanite jewels. Their strategy is to create a unique brand image which positions moissanite as a jewel in its own right, distinct from all other jewels based on its fire, brilliance, luster, durability and rarity. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in a research note on Sunday. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

CTHR opened at $1.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.30. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $3.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.53.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 million. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 20.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 32,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 11,311 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 230.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 78,152 shares in the last quarter. 32.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

