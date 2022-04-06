Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.75 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander, S.A. is a retail and commercial bank. The Banks segments include Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America and the United States. The Continental Europe segment covers all businesses in the Continental Europe. The United Kingdom segment includes the businesses developed by various units and branches in the country. The Latin America segment embraces all its financial activities conducted through its banks and subsidiaries in the region. The United States segment includes the Intermediate Holding Company (IHC) and its subsidiaries Santander Bank, Banco Santander Puerto Rico, Santander Consumer USA, Banco Santander International, Santander Investment Securities, and the Santander branch in New York. The Company’s commercial model satisfies the needs of all types of customers: individuals with various income levels. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Banco Santander (Brasil) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Banco Santander (Brasil) in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.92.

Shares of NYSE:BSBR opened at $7.63 on Tuesday. Banco Santander has a 1 year low of $5.18 and a 1 year high of $9.27. The company has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.55 and its 200 day moving average is $6.23.

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). Banco Santander (Brasil) had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Analysts expect that Banco Santander will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.0578 dividend. This is a boost from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s payout ratio is currently 57.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 199,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 400.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking.

