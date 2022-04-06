BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Price Target Lowered to $300.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $450.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $200.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research report on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on BioNTech from $450.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 price target on BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $183.00 price target on BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on BioNTech from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BioNTech currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $266.12.
Shares of BNTX stock opened at $180.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.33. BioNTech has a 52-week low of $112.22 and a 52-week high of $464.00. The company has a market capitalization of $43.85 billion, a PE ratio of 3.87 and a beta of -0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.65 and its 200 day moving average is $226.71.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of BioNTech by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioNTech by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 15.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
BioNTech Company Profile (Get Rating)
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BioNTech (BNTX)
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
- 3 Swing Trades With Good Upside
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
- Why Did Acuity Brands, Inc Fall After Strong Q2 Results?
- Time to Get in the Zone, AutoZone Stock
Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.