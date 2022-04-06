BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Price Target Lowered to $300.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $450.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $200.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research report on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on BioNTech from $450.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 price target on BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $183.00 price target on BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on BioNTech from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BioNTech currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $266.12.

Get BioNTech alerts:

Shares of BNTX stock opened at $180.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.33. BioNTech has a 52-week low of $112.22 and a 52-week high of $464.00. The company has a market capitalization of $43.85 billion, a PE ratio of 3.87 and a beta of -0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.65 and its 200 day moving average is $226.71.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $12.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.44 by $4.74. BioNTech had a return on equity of 142.70% and a net margin of 54.20%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1501.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BioNTech will post 32.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of BioNTech by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioNTech by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 15.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioNTech Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.