Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smart Sand, Inc. is a producer of northern white raw frac sand for the oil and gas industry. It offers proppant and related logistics services for oil and gas recovery from unconventional wells. Smart Sand, Inc. is headquartered in the Woodlands, Texas. “

Get Smart Sand alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Smart Sand in a research note on Sunday. They set a hold rating on the stock.

SND stock opened at $3.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $163.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.42. Smart Sand has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $4.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.11). Smart Sand had a negative return on equity of 19.53% and a negative net margin of 40.01%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Smart Sand will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider James Douglas Young sold 9,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $27,518.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew R. Speaker sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total value of $149,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,008 shares of company stock worth $414,029 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Smart Sand by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 599,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 6,344 shares in the last quarter. THRC Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smart Sand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $793,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Smart Sand by 6.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 17,638 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Smart Sand by 465.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 78,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Smart Sand by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 8,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

Smart Sand Company Profile (Get Rating)

Smart Sand, Inc engages in supplying frac sand and related services. The firm offers complete mine to wellsite proppant supply and logistics solutions. It supplies industrial sand to the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on July 19, 2011 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smart Sand (SND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Sand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Sand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.